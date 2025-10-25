Pakistan Coast Guard seizes huge quantity of narcotics in Balochistan, Sindh IBOs

Pakistan Coast Guards conducted successful operations in Balochistan and Sindh, seizing 201kg of hashish, 42kg of crystal meth, and 1.18kg of gold. The drugs' value is USD 35.95 million.

KARACHI (APP) - Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG), intensified efforts against smuggling and narcotics trafficking by conducting a series of successful intelligence-based operations in Balochistan and Sindh during the past week.

According to Spokesman of the Pakistan Coast Guards, in the first operation, PCG personnel carried out an intelligence-driven raid in the Pileri area of Gwadar (Balochistan) and recovered 201 kilograms of high-quality hashish concealed in a single-cabin vehicle.

In a separate operation, 42 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) were seized from the Parag area of Pasni, while during a routine check at the Badok Road Check Post, PCG officials recovered 1,183.71 grams of gold hidden in a bag from a suspicious vehicle.

Similarly, during a routine inspection at the Hub Bypass Road Check Post, PCG personnel discovered 250 kilograms of hashish concealed in secret compartments of a passenger bus. Initial investigations suggest that the recovered narcotics were intended for smuggling within or outside the country.

The seized narcotics and gold have been taken into custody, and legal proceedings were initiated. The recovered drugs have an estimated value of USD 35.95 million, while the seized gold is worth approximately USD 0.15 million in the international market.

The Pakistan Coast Guards reaffirm their commitment to curbing drug trafficking and all forms of smuggling to strengthen the national economy and safeguard Pakistan’s borders.