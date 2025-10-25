Balochistan's progress key to Pakistan's prosperity, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday emphasised that all provinces of Pakistan are part of one family and that the people of Balochistan must be made equal partners in the country’s development. He said that Balochistan’s progress is directly linked to Pakistan’s overall prosperity.

Addressing participants of the National Workshop Balochistan, the PM said that Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest province by area, and that Baloch leaders had voluntarily decided to join Pakistan. He added that Balochistan’s culture, history, and traditions make it unique and distinguished.

The PM stated that God has blessed Balochistan with immense natural resources, but regretted that its wealth still lies buried underground. He said that decades of neglect toward Balochistan should serve as a moment of self-reflection.

He lauded the Baloch people as generous and hospitable, stressing that Balochistan’s development is inseparable from Pakistan’s collective prosperity. He also noted that lasting harmony has historically existed among the province’s diverse communities, and that the spirit of the federation lies in mutual sacrifice and brotherhood.

PM Shehbaz further said that the province’s geographic terrain poses challenges to its development journey, particularly in providing electricity and clean water to remote populations.

Referring to the 2010 NFC Award, he highlighted that Punjab made a historic sacrifice, demonstrating that consensus among provinces forms the foundation of a strong Pakistan.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices of the security forces working tirelessly to maintain peace, noting that Pakistan had eliminated terrorism completely in 2018, but terrorist activities are once again re-emerging in Balochistan and other regions.

