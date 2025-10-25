Punjab decides to launch large-scale clean water initiative

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to launch a large-scale clean water initiative aimed at protecting citizens from the harmful effects of polluted and unsafe drinking water.

An important meeting, chaired by Secretary Housing Noorul Amin Mengal, was held to review the details and implementation of the project. In the first phase, the project will begin in 16 districts of Punjab.

A spokesperson for the Housing Department said, water filtration plants will be installed in areas affected by arsenic-contaminated and polluted groundwater.

Additionally, surface water treatment plants will be set up at Dharaabi, Miroval, and Phaleena dams, while four bottling plants will be established in Khushab, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Rahim Yar Khan.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2026, benefiting over 29 million citizens. Clean drinking water will be provided in 19-liter bottles to the population in these areas. The provincial cabinet has also approved the operational and management framework for the project.

The spokesperson further stated that water filtration plants will be installed in government buildings, schools, religious seminaries, mosques, and police stations to reduce theft and damage to the systems.

