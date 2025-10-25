IHC to hear petition seeking block of Imran Khan's X account on Nov 4

Islamabad High Court will hear a petition on November 4, 2025, seeking to block Imran Khan's X account. The petition requests removal of illegal tweets and halting posts spreading unrest.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court has scheduled a hearing for the petition seeking to block the X (formerly Twitter) account of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

The petition, filed by a concerned citizen, will be heard on November 4, 2025 by IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.

The court has issued notices to Imran Khan, the National Cyber Crime Agency, the superintendent of Jail, and other parties involved, asking for their responses.

The petition, filed by petitioner Ghulam Murtaza through lawyer Barrister Zafarullah, seeks the removal of allegedly illegal and malicious tweets from Imran Khan's account.

The request includes a demand to stop the dissemination of posts that allegedly spread unrest and division.

