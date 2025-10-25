CM Maryam pushes for rapid rollout of 'Air Punjab'

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz directs swift launch of "Air Punjab," with focus on Lahore-Islamabad route and leasing modern aircraft. Meeting also reviewed "Muree Glass Train" project for further action.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the immediate operationalization of “Air Punjab” and has called for expedited action on the project’s first phase.

In a meeting chaired by CM Maryam, progress on the “Air Punjab” initiative was reviewed. The CM instructed authorities to complete the necessary actions for phase 1 of the project as soon as possible, ensuring a prompt launch.

During the briefing on the project, it was confirmed that the flight route between Lahore and Islamabad will be one of the key routes for the airline.

In a move to ensure comfort and quality service, the airline will lease modern, state-of-the-art aircraft.

The meeting also focused on other infrastructure developments, including the “Muree Glass Train” project, with the CM issuing directions for necessary steps to be taken for its successful execution.

