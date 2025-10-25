Balochistan facing acute water crisis as groundwater levels drop rapidly

The provincial capital Quetta and its surrounding areas -- including Mastung, Pishin, Kharan, Nushki, Qila Abdullah, and Chagai -- are currently experiencing acute water shortages.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Most parts of Balochistan are facing a severe water crisis, with groundwater levels in Quetta and several other districts dropping at an alarming rate.

The provincial capital Quetta and its surrounding areas -- including Mastung, Pishin, Kharan, Nushki, Qila Abdullah, and Chagai -- are currently experiencing acute water shortages. Experts report that groundwater levels are declining by 3 to 4 feet every year, and the shortage has already rendered thousands of acres of land barren across the province.

According to experts, Quetta and its adjoining regions, which once contributed over 20 percent of Balochistan’s total agricultural output, now contribute less than 10 percent. In many parts of Quetta, residents must drill 700 to 1,000 feet deep to access water.

There are over 30,000 tube wells operating in Quetta and nearby areas, half of which are unregistered. These tube wells continuously extract groundwater, making the supply of water in most parts of the city nearly impossible.

Experts have expressed grave concern over the worsening situation, warning that if immediate measures are not taken, Quetta and its surrounding regions could become completely barren in the coming years.

