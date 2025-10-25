50th death anniversary Agha Shorish Kashmiri being observed today

He was deeply involved in the Pakistan Movement, advocating for Muslim political rights in British India. He also served as chief editor of the weekly Chattan magazine.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The 50th death anniversary of renowned journalist, scholar and writer Agha Shorish Kashmiri is being observed today (Saturday), Dunya News reported.

Born in Lahore on August 14, 1917, Agha Shorish Kashmiri was also an activist of the Pakistan Movement. He started his political career in 1935 when he delivered a historic speech at the Shaheed Ganj Mosque conference.

He was deeply involved in the Pakistan Movement, advocating for Muslim political rights in British India. Agha Shorish Kashmiri e also served as chief editor of the weekly Chattan magazine.

Qaid-i Farang, Iqbal Payambar-i Inqilab, Pase Diwar e Zindan, and Shab Jai Kay Man Bodam are his famous books. He died on this day in Lahore in 1975.

