Supreme Court's pending cases drop to 56,169

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - A historic reduction has been recorded in the number of pending cases at the Supreme Court, achieved through a modern reform and technology-based initiative.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Khan Afridi launched a reform and technology-driven project aimed at improving judicial efficiency. In 2015, the number of pending cases stood at 25,686, which had risen to 60,446 by the year 2024. In October 2024, the Chief Justice made reducing the backlog of pending cases his top priority.

Under the Judicial Reform Action Plan, focus was placed on modernization and transparency within the judicial system. The initiative introduced digital filing, online case tracking, and electronic certified copies of court documents. Additionally, coordination and communication between the registry and benches were significantly improved.

Through a data-driven system, transparency and efficiency in judicial decisions increased. At the beginning of 2024, there were 60,446 pending cases, but after this year’s judicial proceedings, the number has now dropped to 56,169.

