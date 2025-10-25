Pakistan values its long-standing ties with Poland: President

The President welcomed Poland’s support for Pakistan in the European Union and underlined the importance of continued collaboration on global and regional issues.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday amid welcoming the Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to further deepen political, economic, and cultural engagement between the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs (DPM/FM) of the Republic of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr, a Presidency’s news release said.

Welcoming DPM Sikorski, the president said that Pakistan valued its long-standing ties with Poland, rooted in mutual respect and cooperation.

Maciej Pisarski, Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan, and Maciej Duszczyk, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Interior and Administration of Poland, were also part of the visiting delegation.

The president said there was significant potential to expand bilateral trade and investment, especially in renewable energy, information technology, agriculture, and mining. He invited Polish businesses to explore joint ventures and investment opportunities in Pakistan’s special economic zones.

President Zardari also highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, and its constructive role in promoting connectivity and economic integration in South and Central Asia.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in education, defence, and people-to-people exchanges. The President welcomed Poland’s support for Pakistan in the European Union and underlined the importance of continued collaboration on global and regional issues.

Sikorski expressed Poland’s interest in strengthening bilateral partnership with Pakistan across multiple sectors, especially in enhancing bilateral trade.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and the Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were also present during the meeting.

