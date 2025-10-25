Couple killed in motorcycle, van collision in Mandi Bahauddin

According to eye-witnesses, the accident was caused due to negligence of the van driver. The deceased were residents on Malikwal.

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) – A man and his wife were killed in collision between a motorcycle and van in Mandi Bahauddin, a city in Punjab, on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Kathiala Sheikhan Road in Mandi Bahauddin where a rashly-driven van ran over a motorcycle, killing a man and his wife on the spot.

According to eye-witnesses, the accident was caused due to negligence of the van driver. The deceased were residents on Malikwal.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and started an investigation.

