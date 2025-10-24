Man arrested for playing Noor Jahan's songs at high volume in Kasur

KASUR (Dunya News) - A man was arrested in Kasur for playing Noor Jahan’s songs at high volume, allegedly disturbing public peace.

The incident took place in Habibabad area of Patoki tehsil in Kasur.

According to police, the suspect was listening Noor Jahan’s popular track “wekh ve din charya ke nahi” on loudspeakers inside his shop.

Residents of the area had launched multiple complaints about the loud music, prompting police action.

A team from Patoki City Police reached the scene and arrested the man on the spot. His amplifier and sound system were confiscated as evidence.

The police stated that the accused was charged under the Punjab Sound Act for violating noise control laws and disturbing public tranquility.

The officials added that excessive use of loudspeakers in public and commercial areas is strictly prohibited. The case was registered at the Patoki Saddar Police Station, and formal proceedings have begun.

Meanwhile, a video showing the man enjoying Noor Jahan’s song at full volume has surfaced on social media, drawing mixed reactions — with some criticizing the disturbance and others calling the arrest an overreaction.