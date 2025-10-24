Lahore tops world's most polluted cities list

Lahore ranks as the world’s most polluted city; severe smog impacts Punjab’s health, daily life, and government launches anti-smog measures.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore has once again topped the list of the world’s most polluted cities, while Karachi ranks fourth.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb warned that air pollution could severely affect daily life in the province.

According to the global air quality monitor IQAir, Lahore ranked first among the world’s most polluted cities today, followed by New Delhi (India) second, Kolkata third, and Karachi fourth.

Around 9:30 a.m., Lahore’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 312, New Delhi at 206, Kolkata at 174, and Karachi at 173. Lahore’s average smog level reached 362, with Allama Iqbal Town recording a dangerous 589 AQI.

According to the Punjab Air Quality Index, the worst air was recorded in Chak Jhumra with 664, followed by Faisalabad (579), Raiwind (470), Kasur (439), and Pattoki (362). Multan also reported poor air quality.

Environmental experts warned that such pollution levels are extremely hazardous to human health, advising children, the elderly, and those with respiratory diseases to avoid going outdoors unnecessarily.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has been using anti-smog guns to reduce air pollution.

Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said smog could seriously disrupt public life, adding that the government is taking practical steps to tackle the issue.

Speaking at Kinnaird College Lahore, she highlighted that, for the first time in Punjab’s history, the use of plastic bags has been banned. She stressed that public cooperation is essential to control pollution.

She added that Punjab must eliminate the root causes of smog and keep its air clean. Measures have been taken to improve the air quality index, including shifting brick kilns to zigzag technology, setting up a Smog War Room across Punjab, and launching a helpline to report violations.

Due to the increasing smog, respiratory diseases are spreading across Punjab, with hospitals witnessing a surge in patients suffering from throat, chest, and nasal infections—especially among children.

