Punjab enters a new era of rapid, sustainable development: CM Maryam

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that the growing public awareness of the need for development is a positive trend and that a new era of rapid modernization and progress has begun in Punjab.

She noted that sustainable development and effective communication play a key role in improving people’s lives.

In her message on World Development Information Day, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the day reaffirms the commitment to improving citizens’ lives and highlights the importance of addressing public issues and development needs.

She stated that, for the first time in Punjab’s history, the construction, repair, and restoration of 3,000 health centers and hospitals mark a historic milestone. Additionally, the completion of over 20,000 road construction and repair projects in a short period reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to progress.

The CM highlighted initiatives such as “Suthra Punjab” (Clean Punjab), the introduction of 1,100 electric buses, and the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” (My Roof, My Home) housing project as shining examples of effective development communication. She emphasized that access to quality healthcare, education, and modern transport facilities is essential for achieving development goals.

She further said that public access to information plays a vital role in driving economic growth and positive change. She praised the Punjab Information Department for its commendable efforts in raising public awareness and contributing to sustainable progress.

