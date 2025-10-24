ATC clears CM Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar in NAB office attack case

The FIR alleged that PML-N workers had pelted stones at police during Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before NAB

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday approved the police report seeking dismissal of the NAB Office attack case against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, her husband retired Capt Muhammad Safdar Awan, Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah, and other PML-N leaders.

Announcing its reserved verdict on the police report, the court ruled that there was no evidence to support the allegations against the accused.

According to the police report, the claims of stone-pelting during Maryam Nawaz’s appearance at the NAB office could not be proven. The complainant, Additional Director NAB Chaudhry Asghar, appeared in court and stated that he had no objection to the dismissal report.

During the hearing, SP Moazzam Ali, DSP Zulfiqar Ali Butt, and DSP Muhammad Khan appeared as witnesses. They testified that there was no substantial evidence to proceed with the trial against the accused.

The case, registered in 2020 at Chuhang Police Station on the complaint of NAB Deputy Director Muhammad Asghar, named Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Captain (R) Safdar, Bilal Yasin, and other PML-N leaders.

The FIR alleged that PML-N workers had pelted stones at police during Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before NAB in the Raiwind land case. After reviewing all evidence, the court accepted the police’s dismissal report and closed the case.



