India can never suppress, diminish Kashmiris' passion for freedom: Overseas Kashmiri Leader

MIRPUR (AJK) (APP) – President of the London-based Overseas Pakistanis Welfare Council, Malik Amir Kabul has said that October 24, 1947 marked the dawn illuminated by centuries of sacrifices, a morning brightened by the blood of countless Kashmiris.

“Even today, the struggle for Kashmir’s freedom continues with full strength, lakhs of Kashmiris have watered this movement with their blood have so far”, he said while talking to journalists in Dadyal town of Mirpur district.

Malik Amir Kabul, also Chief of Kashmir Forum United Kingdom continued that India had inflicted every kind of oppression, yet it has never been able — nor will it ever be able — to weaken the spirit of freedom among the Kashmiri people.

Expressing his views on the occasion of the 78th Foundation Day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he said that we wanted to convey this message — India could never suppress or diminish the Kashmiri people’s passion for freedom. “We will attain independence from India at all costs and, by achieving accession to Pakistan, fulfill the mission of our martyrs”, the overseas Kashmiris leader expressed his determination.

He said that the time had come to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the resolutions of the United Nations.

“On this Foundation Day, we pay great tribute to those brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the path of freedom”, he added.