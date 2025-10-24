PM Shehbaz invites Qatari investors to explore new avenues under SIFC

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatar's Minister Sheikh Faisal bin Thani discussed strengthening Pakistan-Qatar relations, focusing on trade, investment, and key sectors like energy and agriculture

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited the Qatari investors to explore new avenues of collaboration under the government’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) framework.

The prime minister held a meeting with Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Qatar's Minister of Trade and Industry, where both leaders expressed satisfaction with the growing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar.

Sheikh Faisal is in Pakistan for the sixth session of the Pakistan-Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), which he co-chaired.

PM Shehbaz emphasized the positive direction of Pakistan-Qatar relations, highlighting the shared values, mutual respect, and common faith that strengthen the partnership between the two nations. The prime minister also acknowledged Qatar's influential role as a key regional mediator and Pakistan's significant partner.

The two leaders discussed several areas for enhancing cooperation, including energy, agriculture, food security, information technology, tourism, and infrastructure development.

In response, Sheikh Faisal expressed Qatar's continued commitment to strengthening economic ties with Pakistan and reaffirmed his country's intentions to deepen bilateral cooperation. He noted that the sixth JMC session had provided an important platform for reviewing current collaboration and identifying new initiatives to further the partnership.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also expressed appreciation for Qatar's ongoing support on regional and global issues and reiterated Pakistan's desire to enhance cooperation within multilateral and regional forums.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close communication and continue working toward transforming shared understanding into tangible outcomes, focusing on business-to-business links and facilitating investment projects.

