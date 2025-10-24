Azma Bokhari welcomes decision to ban TLP

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Thursday welcomed the federal government’s decision to ban the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

In an exclusive conversation with Dunya News, Azma Bokhari said that this decision sends a clear message to the mindset that spreads chaos in the country. “This is not a religious or political party -- they hide behind religion to spread disorder and try to do politics over dead bodies,” she said.

Azma Bokhari added that whenever this group protests, they damage public property. “We will present our case before the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Election Commission of Pakistan. Our case is very strong -- we will present their entire track record. They were also receiving foreign funds with no official record,” she stated.

The minister further said that many money laundering cases will be filed against them and added that 45 individuals who financed the extremist group have already been arrested.

