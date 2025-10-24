78th Founding Day of AJK being celebrated today

The day marks the establishment of the AJK government in 1947, after locals freed the area from Indian-backed Dogra rule.

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - The 78th Founding Day of the state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be celebrated today (Friday) with a great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of pledge to continue Kashmir freedom struggle till it reaches to its logical end through liberation of the Indian Illegally occupied part.

The Founding Day is celebrated in commemoration of freedom from the Dogra regime on the 24th of October in 1947. The day marks the establishment of the AJK government in 1947, after locals freed the area from Indian-backed Dogra rule.

The day will dawn with 21-gun salute at the state capital Muzaffarabad. Special prayers will be offered in mosques for the integrity and prosperity of Pakistan and the early liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In the state capital Muzaffarabad, the main function of the Founding Day will be held at parade ground wherein President AJK Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary and Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwar-ul-Haq will hoist the national flag at 9:00 am.

This year’s celebrations come amid ongoing tensions in Indian-occupied Kashmir, where Kashmiris have been fighting for freedom for decades. The anniversary will highlight the Kashmir freedom movement, with speakers reiterating support for Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir. Events will include rallies, seminars, and symposia, with participants renewing their pledge to achieve self-determination.

The AJK government has planned special programmes, focusing on the indigenous struggle for freedom and international awareness. Organizers hope the anniversary will bring international attention to Kashmir’s plight, ultimately leading to freedom from Indian rule.

According to the details, in Mirpur, a flag-hoisting ceremony will kick off events at 9 am, attended by local leaders and officials. Similar ceremonies will take place in other AJK districts, with prayers for Kashmir’s freedom and prosperity. Participants will pay tribute to Kashmiri martyrs and offer solidarity with those in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Through these events, Kashmiris will reaffirm their commitment to the freedom struggle, demanding an end to Indian atrocities. Speakers will emphasize the AJK government’s role in promoting prosperity and supporting Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir. The celebrations will showcase Kashmiris’ determination to achieve their rightful place in the world.

