Booking for Hajj under the government scheme completed: Sardar Yousaf

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that the cost of the 40-day Hajj package has been fixed at Rs 1.14 million, while the 25-day short Hajj package will cost Rs 1.2 million.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, on Thursday announced that the booking for Hajj under the government scheme has been completed, while the booking under the private scheme is also nearly finished.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that the cost of the 40-day Hajj package has been fixed at Rs 1.14 million, while the 25-day short Hajj package will cost Rs 1.2 million. He urged the intending pilgrims to deposit the second installment of Rs 6.5 million at the designated banks from November 3 to 15.

Sardar Yousaf further stated that pilgrims are being refunded between 12,000 and 110,000 rupees through banks. However, some pilgrims will not receive refunds as they had opted for better accommodations and other facilities.

Highlighting the arrangements for Hajj 2026, the minister said the Ministry of Religious Affairs, in collaboration with the Saudi government, had successfully controlled the Hajj expenses while ensuring quality facilities for pilgrims.

