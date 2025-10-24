Increase in salaries of Sindh Assembly members will take effect from July

According to the sources, a new salary and allowance slab has been added to their pay slips. The Sindh Assembly had approved the bill for the salary increase on August 9.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The increase in the salaries of the members of the Sindh Assembly has come into effect. The members of the provincial assembly will now receive a monthly salary and allowances totaling Rs 360,000, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to the sources, a new salary and allowance slab has been added to their pay slips. The Sindh Assembly had approved the bill for the salary increase on August 9.

Sources said that on August 27, the Sindh Assembly’s committee had recommended an increase in the salaries and allowances of the members. The increase in salaries will take effect from July, and members will also receive three months’ arrears along with the increase.

Earlier this month, the Sindh Assembly had notified the details of the salary increase. Members of the Sindh Assembly -- along with their parents, spouses, and children -- will have their medical expenses reimbursed from the government treasury. In the event of the death of a member, their family will receive Rs 5 million in compensation.

