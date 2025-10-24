One killed as water tanker hits motorcycle in Karachi

The accident occurred near Defence Phase-II in Karachi where a speeding water tanker hit a motorcycle from behind due to which the bike-rider died on the spot.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a rashly driven water tanker hit a motorcycle in Karachi on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Defence Phase-II where a speeding water tanker hit a motorcycle from behind due to which the bike-rider died on the spot. The deceased was identified as 36-year-old Murad.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. Police have seized the water tanker while its driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

