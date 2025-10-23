'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' project in Punjab achieves key milestone

CM Maryam Nawaz successfully met target of providing interest-free loans to 100,000 low-income families under the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar project, with 22,305 homes completed and 64,190 near completion

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has successfully completed the target of providing interest-free loans to 100,000 low-income families under the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” housing project.

She expressed her gratitude for this achievement, calling it a historic milestone for the poor families of Pakistan and noting that the provision of easy, interest-free loans to low-income households has set a new precedent.

CM Maryam Nawaz shared that, within just 10 months, over 100,000 families have received Rs120 billion in loans, with 22,305 homes already completed and another 64,190 nearing completion. This initiative has not only revolutionized the housing sector but also fulfilled the long-awaited dream of owning a home for many underprivileged families.

The chief minister commended the team behind the project for their hard work, stating that completing the target in just 10 months, ahead of the year-long goal, is a commendable achievement and demonstrates the government's dedication to public service.

Maryam Nawaz also expressed her gratitude to Allah Almighty for making it possible for the poor to have their own roofs. She praised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his relentless efforts to serve the underprivileged and turn this dream into a reality.

Looking forward, the chief minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding the project, with an ambitious goal of constructing 500,000 in the next five years.

She stressed that for the first time, the people are experiencing the government's dedication to their welfare, likening the state to a mother that is always striving for the well-being of its citizens.

