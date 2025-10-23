TLP to be banned soon, says Azma Bokhari

She added that a complete ban has been imposed on the promotion of extremist groups across Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) — Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Thursday that a ban will soon be imposed on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), adding that forcing businesses to close under the guise of a strike is unacceptable.

Addressing a press conference, Azma Bokhari said that any attempt to forcibly shut down shops, businesses, or transport in the name of a strike will not be tolerated. “If anyone tries to close markets or stop transport, FIRs will be registered against them and terrorism charges will be filed,” she warned.

She stated that all charity collections used to reach the homes of TLP leaders, adding that Saad Rizvi and other party officials were directly involved in violent incidents. “Parents should keep their children away from TLP’s activities; otherwise, they too will face terrorism cases,” she cautioned.

Azma Bokhari revealed that the group’s bank accounts have been frozen, and lists of those who financed the party have been prepared. “No funding is currently reaching this organization,” she added. During their protests, police officers were assaulted, and their vehicles were snatched and set on fire, while public property was damaged in the name of supporting Gaza and Palestine.

She stressed, “If they attempt this again, I advise them not to — they won’t succeed. No one can fight the state. A final decision regarding this extremist group will soon be made by the federal government, and whatever the government decides, it will not back down.”

The minister further announced that no new weapon licenses will be issued in Punjab, as the province is moving towards becoming arms-free. “Out of 511 registered arms dealers, 90 applications are currently under review,” she said.

Azma Bokhari added that a complete ban has been imposed on the promotion of extremist groups across Punjab. Posters and wall chalking linked to such outfits are being removed. “No mosque has been closed, and Friday prayers will be held as usual. Any form of coercion or provocation will be dealt with under the law,” she affirmed.

She also mentioned that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz recently launched mobile police stations, which will gradually be deployed across all districts to ensure quick access to justice. Moreover, peace committees across the province are being reactivated to maintain law and order at the local level.

According to Azma Bokhari, combing operations are ongoing against illegal Afghan residents in different districts, with special centers being set up to relocate such individuals respectfully. “Many of these foreigners run businesses without paying taxes.

Collecting information against them is underway,” she said, adding that renting out property to illegal foreigners is a punishable crime.

She concluded by saying, “Those who challenge the state must understand that the law and constitution are supreme. The government will take unbiased action against anyone who defies the state’s writ. The protection of citizens’ lives and property is our top priority, and no one will be allowed to disrupt public life”.



