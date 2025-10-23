Police arrest 954 TLP workers involved in violent protests

Police sources said that several TLP protesters involved in violent acts are still on the run in different areas

LAHORE (Dunya News) — Police on Thursday launched a major crackdown against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists involved in violent protests, arresting 954 individuals so far.

According to police officials, operations are underway across various districts, with special raids in Lahore to apprehend fugitive suspects using modern technology and location tracking systems.

Police sources said that several TLP protesters involved in violent acts are still on the run in different areas, and multiple police teams are conducting targeted raids to arrest them. The Lahore Police have prepared a target list identifying about 3,500 protesters, and special units have been formed to capture them.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab has directed the Lahore Police to continue strict actions to arrest around 4,500 TLP protesters. Police added that nearly 3,500 violent demonstrators listed in the target file will be taken into custody for legal proceedings.

