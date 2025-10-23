Court seeks complete record in multiple Nov 26 protest cases against Imran

It is noteworthy that bail has already been granted to all other accused

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi on Thursday sought the complete record of all six cases filed against incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan in connection with the November 26 protest, while hearing his bail petitions.

The hearing was conducted by Special Judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court, Amjad Ali Shah, who listened to the petitions seeking bail for Khan in six related cases.

Once again, arguments could not be presented on the bail pleas. The court, therefore, adjourned the hearing until November 6, directing authorities to submit the full record of all six cases at the next session.

It is noteworthy that bail has already been granted to all other accused, including Bushra Bibi, in these cases — one of which involves the murder of a police constable from Nasirabad Police Station.

