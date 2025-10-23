100,000 low-income families receive interest-free home loans under 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' scheme

Maryam said that enabling a poor man to own a home is a great blessing of Allah,

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has successfully achieved the target of providing interest-free and easy loans to 100,000 low-income families under the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” (My Roof, My Home) project.

Expressing gratitude on achieving this milestone, the Punjab CM called it a historic breakthrough for poor families in Pakistan. She said the initiative of offering interest-free, easy loans to low-income households has set a new precedent in social welfare.

According to the CM, in just 10 months, loans worth Rs120 billion have been distributed among 100,835 families. Out of these, 22,305 houses have been completed, while 64,190 homes are in the final stages of construction.

She stated that the project has not only revolutionised the housing sector but also fulfilled the dream of home ownership for thousands of underprivileged citizens. She praised the project team for achieving a one-year target in just 10 months, calling it a model of dedication and efficiency.

She further said that enabling a poor man to own a home is a great blessing of Allah, and she expressed gratitude for this success. She also appreciated Nawaz Sharif’s vision for always keeping the welfare of the poor close to his heart.

Reaffirming her commitment, the CM announced that the government aims to build 500,000 houses in five years under the same initiative. She added that, for the first time, ordinary citizens truly feel that the state cares for them like a mother—ever committed to their welfare and dignity.

