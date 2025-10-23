PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

The meeting will review the current political, economic and security situation in the country, as well as the situation arising after the recent ceasefire agreement with Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Thursday) at the Prime Minister’s Office, Dunya News reported.

The prime minister will preside over the cabinet meeting to be held at the PM’s Office.

According to sources, the meeting will review the current political, economic and security situation in the country, as well as the situation arising after the recent ceasefire agreement with Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif will brief the cabinet on the agreement with Afghanistan.

Sources said that the cabinet will ratify the decisions made by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and by the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs during their previous meetings.

