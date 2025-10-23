Polish DPM Radoslaw Sikorski to reach Pakistan today

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Sikorski’s visit represents a significant milestone in strengthening Pakistan-Poland relations.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) of the Republic of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, will reach Islamabad on a two-day official visit today (Thursday), at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

This will be Sikorski’s second official visit to Pakistan, following his earlier visit in 2011, a DPM's Office news release said.

During his stay, the visiting dignitary will hold a one-on-one meeting and delegation-level talks with Senator Ishaq Dar. The discussions will cover the entire spectrum of Pakistan–Poland bilateral relations, with a focus on enhancing political, economic, and defense cooperation, as well as promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The talks will be followed by a joint press stakeout.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Sikorski’s visit represents a significant milestone in strengthening Pakistan-Poland relations, reflecting both countries’ desire to deepen collaboration across multiple sectors.

Pakistan, the statement reaffirmed, remains committed to advancing mutually beneficial ties with Poland and exploring new avenues of cooperation within the European Union framework and beyond.

