One killed in Hyderabad road mishap

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – One person was killed and another sustained critical injuries in collision between two trailers in Hyderabad on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. The road from Hyderabad to Karachi was also blocked for traffic after the accident. Meanwhile, police have registered a cased and started an investigation.

