1,800 more illegal houses demolished in Karachi's Afghan Basti

Sources said that the operation is part of the government’s broader policy to repatriate Afghan nationals and reclaim encroached public land.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The anti-encroachment drive intensified in Karachi as 1,800 more houses were demolished in Afghan Basti during operation against illegal construction on Wednesday.

According to sources, on the sixth day of the drive against illegal construction in the city, personnel from district administration, Anti-Encroachment Force, police, and Rangers participated in the operation.

Sources informed that land mafia had occupied 234 acres of land belonging to the Malir Development Authority, and at least 3,200 illegal houses had been built on the land.

Sources said that the operation is part of the government’s broader policy to repatriate Afghan nationals and reclaim encroached public land. The Afghan Basti previously housed over 3,200 structures and was home to thousands of Afghan refugees.

Meanwhile, Police officials further said that the search operation in Sohrab Goth continued, during which 45 Afghans residing illegally in Karachi were taken into custody.

