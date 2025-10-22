Punjab tightens noose on extremists and illegal residents

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to tighten its grip on extremists, armed groups, and illegal residents, taking a series of strong and unprecedented measures to restore the rule of law and state authority across the province.

The decisions were made during the third consecutive high-level law and order meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who emphasised that Punjab will not tolerate lawlessness, mafia culture, or defiance of the state.

As part of the new plan, the government has made the implementation of the Loudspeaker Act mandatory and decided to establish whistleblower cells in every district to report violations.

A special cell has been set up in the Punjab Police Helpline (15) to receive public complaints about extremist groups and illegal foreign residents. Citizens have been urged to report such elements immediately.

The provincial government also announced an intensified crackdown to rid Punjab of illegal weapons, warning that “dacoit culture, hooliganism, and mafia networks will not be tolerated.”

Peace committees will be made more effective and fully involved in all ongoing operations, while mobile police stations will be introduced to provide quick access to citizens under the government’s vision of “State at the People’s Doorstep.”

The meeting clarified that the ongoing combing operations are not sectarian or religiously motivated but strictly aimed at extremist mindsets and illegal groups. The use of banners, advertisements, or posters promoting extremist outfits has been strictly banned.

Moreover, all district administrations have been directed to submit daily reports on actions against illegal international residents, including details of deportations and business activities.

Authorities warned that landlords renting shops or houses to illegal residents will face legal action under the Tenancy and Passport Acts.

The government also decided to book those spreading hate or chaos on social media under the PECA Act, enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against online extremism.

Furthermore, illegal gatherings or attempts to shut down markets will now be dealt with under terrorism laws.