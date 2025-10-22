Digital media has its perks but must be regulated: Atta Tarar

Information Minister says Pakistan is strengthening its digital platforms to counter narrative wars

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar has said that while digital media offers many advantages, it is equally important to keep it in check through proper regulation.

Speaking at a seminar on media and information warfare, Tarar highlighted that the battle with India was not only on the ground but also a war of narratives.

He said Pakistan has now established several digital platforms to effectively put forward its stance on global and regional issues.

“We were fully prepared for the information warfare during the conflict,” he added, noting that the government acted swiftly to provide accurate information to the public.

The minister further stated that digital media also played a vital role during the war in Afghanistan, emphasizing that information flow and online presence have become essential tools in modern-day conflicts.