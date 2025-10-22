Private tour operators complete Hajj bookings under Pakistan's 2025 quota

Private tour operators in Pakistan have completed Hajj bookings for 2025 under the government-assigned quota, giving priority to applicants deferred from last year’s pilgrimage.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Private tour operators in Pakistan have completed their Hajj 2025 bookings under the officially assigned quota, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Today marked the final deadline for private operators, after an earlier extension was granted by the Ministry of Religious Affairs due to incomplete bookings.

The federal government had allocated a quota of 60,000 pilgrims to private operators for the upcoming Hajj season. Priority was given to those who were unable to perform Hajj last year due to limited availability, according to officials.

New bookings were made to fill the remaining quota. Meanwhile, the Saudi government has allotted Pakistan a total of 179,210 Hajj slots for 2025. Under the official scheme, 119,210 pilgrims will be sent through the government channel.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs is scheduled to hold a press conference tomorrow to share further details about the Hajj arrangements.