Air chiefs of Pakistan and Romania agree to deepen military cooperation

Pakistan Air Chief’s visit to Romania deepens defence ties through talks on joint exercises, training, and advanced aerospace collaboration.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), paid an official visit to Romania, where he held a high-level meeting with Lieutenant General Leonard-Gabriel Baraboi, Chief of the Romanian Air Force Staff.

The visit focused on strengthening bilateral defence relations and exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation between the two Air Forces.

Upon his arrival at the Romanian Air Force Headquarters, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu was presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent. During the discussions, both leaders explored new areas of collaboration including joint air exercises, exchange and training programmes, and operational cooperation between air and ground crew.

The two Air chiefs exchanged views on regional security and reaffirmed their shared resolve to contribute to global and regional stability. Lieutenant General Baraboi commended the professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force, acknowledging its successful indigenisation efforts under the visionary leadership of Air Chief Marshal Sidhu.

Both sides agreed to establish institutional frameworks aimed at strengthening sustained cooperation in aerial defence. Discussions also delved into the potential for defence-industrial collaboration in advanced aerospace technologies.