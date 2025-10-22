Five dead as truck crashes into school rickshaw in Jahanian

A speeding truck collided with a school rickshaw in Jahanian, killing five people—four of them young girls—and injuring two others. Rescue teams responded promptly.

JAHANIAN (Dunya News) - A tragic road accident occurred near Adda Pull 14 Road in Jahanian, where a speeding truck crashed into a school rickshaw, killing five people including four young girls.

According to rescue officials, there were a total of eight people in the rickshaw—six children and two women. The victims included four girls who died on the spot along with another individual, while two others sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police and traffic authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the crash. Preliminary findings suggest that over-speeding by the truck driver may have led to the fatal collision. Further details will be released as the inquiry progresses.