President Zardari to attend Global Social Development Conference in Qatar

Conference scheduled to be held in Doha from Nov 4 to 6

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari will visit Qatar in early November.

He will participate in the second Global Social Development Conference, scheduled to be held in Doha from November 4 to 6.

This meeting is part of the series of global social development conferences that began with the first session held in Copenhagen in 1995.

During his visit, Asif Ali Zardari is also expected to meet with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, other world leaders, and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

