Pakistan Navy seizes drugs worth billions in Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy seized drugs worth $972.4 million in Arabian Sea; U.S. and Saudi navies praised the successful joint operation.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Navy has showcased its professionalism globally by seizing narcotics worth billions of rupees in the Arabian Sea.

According to a statement from the US Central Command, the successful operation was conducted by PNS Yarmook, a vessel associated with the Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150.

Within just 48 hours, the Pakistan Navy intercepted two suspicious boats and recovered two tons of crystal meth, 350 kilograms of ice, and 50 kilograms of cocaine, with a total estimated value of $972.4 million.

U.S. Central Command congratulates the Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150 of Combined Maritime Forces for successfully seizing more than $972 million worth of narcotics. Over a 48-hour period, Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook conducted boarding operations of two dhows in the Arabian… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 21, 2025

The statement added that the seized drugs were brought aboard for analysis and verification before being destroyed. The intercepted vessels were stateless, bearing no national flags or identifiable origins.

Saudi Royal Navy Commander Fahd Al-Juwaid hailed the operation as an outstanding example of global cooperation, noting that it ranks among the most successful counter-narcotics missions by the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) and highlights the importance of international collaboration.

Operation Al Masmak, launched on October 16, has showcased an effective multinational effort to strengthen regional security and maritime safety, with Saudi Arabia leading coordination among Pakistani, French, Spanish, and U.S. naval forces.

CTF 150’s mission focuses on deterring and disrupting non-state actors from trafficking weapons, drugs, and other illegal goods across the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, and Gulf of Oman.

Commenting on the operation, the Pakistan Navy’s DGPR stated: “This outstanding success reflects PN’s steadfast dedication to regional maritime security, global peace, and the joint fight against illicit trafficking at sea.”

