Two policemen killed in armed attack in Nushki, Balochistan

NUSHKI (Dunya News) – Unidentified armed men on Wednesday attacked police personnel in Nushki district’s Gharibabad area, resulting in the deaths of two officers.

According to police sources, the incident occurred while the officers were on routine patrol and were suddenly fired upon.

Police officials reported that the armed assailants opened indiscriminate fire on the officers’ vehicle in Gharibabad, killing Sepoy Razaq and Sepoy Abdullah on the spot. The attackers managed to flee after the shooting.

Police stated that the attack could possibly be linked to terrorism or a personal vendetta, and an investigation has been launched to apprehend the perpetrators.

Authorities added that the area has been sealed off, raids are underway to track down the suspects, and additional security personnel have been deployed to prevent any further untoward incidents.

