Warrant for Aleema Khan in Nov 26 protest case issued again

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Aleema for the fourth time after she failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons

RAWALPINDI (Reuters) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday once again issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Aleema Khan in connection with cases related to the PTI’s protest on November 26 last.

The judge ordered forfeiture of Aleema’s surety bonds worth Rs100,000 to the state and issued a show-cause notice to her guarantor, Umar Sharif, directing him to submit a reply by October 24.

The court directed her to furnish two new surety bonds of Rs1 million each.

The court also issued show-cause notices to Rawalpindi SP Rao Saad and DSP Naeem for contempt of court, declaring their reports regarding Aleema’s disappearance as bogus.

The judge summoned both officers on October 24.

Expressing displeasure, the judge questioned how Aleema could be in hiding while her media talks outside Adiala Jail continued to air.

The court adjourned the case until October 24.

GHQ ATTACK CASE

Earlier, Judge Amjad Ali Shah ordered all accused in the GHQ attack case to appear on the next hearing.

PTI founder Imran Khan marked his attendance in jail.

Three police sub-inspectors who were summoned as witnesses for the hearing, did not appear in court, prompting the court to adjourn the hearing until November 5.

According to the police report submitted in court, the officers were on security duty at the cricket stadium, which prevented them from appearing in court.

The court ordered that the next hearing will be held at Adiala Jail and issued notices for the three witnesses to appear there. All accused have also been directed to attend the jail court on November 5.

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appeared in court and left after the proceedings.