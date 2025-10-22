ATC orders all GHQ attack case accused to appear at next hearing

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) –An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi on Wednesday ordered all accused in the GHQ attack case to appear at the next hearing.

The case was heard by Special Judge Amjad Ali Shah of the Anti-Terrorism Court, and the founder of PTI Imran Khan marked his attendance in jail.

Three police sub-inspector witnesses summoned for today’s hearing did not appear in court, prompting the court to adjourn the GHQ attack case hearing until November 5.

According to the police report submitted in court, the officers were on security duty at the cricket stadium, which prevented them from appearing in court.

The court ordered that the next hearing will be held at Adiala Jail and issued notices for the three witnesses to appear there. All accused have also been directed to attend the jail court on November 5.

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appeared in court and left after the proceedings.