Election commission issues notification for transfer, posting of officers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a notification with regard to transfers and postings of officers in the commission, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

According to the notification, Saeed Ahmed Khan has been appointed as Regional Election Commissioner, Faisalabad, Abdul Samad Khan, DI Khan, Mazhar Hussain, Zhob, while Muhammad Qayyum, Nankana Sahib, Muhammad Jamil, Mandi Bahauddin, and Muhammad Khalil have been appointed as District Election Commissioner, Gujranwala.

Similarly, orders have been issued for the appointment of Wasim Kashif Khan Lodhi, District Election Commissioner Narowal, Hamid Nawaz, Kohat, Omar Khan, Hangu, and Asif Khan Khattak in Bannu.

The notification stated that Asghar Khan has been appointed as District Election Commissioner, Battagram, Shahid Ali, Mohmand, Wajid Ali, Khyber, Abdul Rauf Khan, Tank, Amin Bashir Ali, Larkana, and Attaullah Brohi, Sukkur.

On the other hand, Abdul Halim, District Election Commissioner, Chagai, Tufail Ahmed, Panjgur, Shaukat Ali Awaran, Ehsanullah Shah Mastung, Mitha Khan, Kohlu, Safiullah, Dera Bugti, Ashfaq Hassan, Khanewal, and Muhammad Rizwan have been transferred to Bahawalpur.

According to the notification, Abdul Samad Khan has been given the additional charge of Regional Election Commissioner, Bannu, Ashfaq Ahmed has been given the additional charge of District Election Commissioner, Layyah, and Umar Khan has been given the additional charge of District Election Commissioner Kurram.