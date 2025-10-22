Faisal Vawda meets President Asif Ali Zardari, discusses political situation

Political situation came under discussion during the meeting

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Senator Faisal Vawda had a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari here on Monday night and discussed political situation in country, Dunya News reported.

Vawda met the president at Bilawal House Karachi. In a lengthy one-on-one meeting, the country's political situation was discussed.

The meeting with Asif Ali Zardari took place upon Faisal Vawda's arrival in Pakistan after his foreign tour.

President Asif Zardari congratulated Faisal Vawda on his birthday. The two leaders had a conversation on current political and security situation in the country, and stressed unity to tackle challenges.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Sindh Governor Karan Tessori and MQM leased Khalid Siddiqui and took stock of political situation in the country.

During the meeting, the interior minister resolved to weed out terrorists from the country and warned Afghan Taliban that Pakistan will not tolerate an incursion from Afghanistan.

