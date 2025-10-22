Afghanistan must know our reaction will be severe to any violation: Naqvi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said there will a severe and befitting response to any violation of the country's integrity.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said this while talking to the media here on Tuesday, adding a ceasefire has reached between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“If there is a violation again, Afghanistan knows what our response will be. No violent group will be tolerated,” the minister said.

“If any group comes with weapons, action will definitely be taken. The Punjab government is looking into the matter of TLP.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir are working hard, and the efforts of the civil and military leadership are yielding results,” he said.

The interior minister met the MQM leadership and discussed the political situation, public issues and promotion of mutual cooperation. He said Pakistan was facing the challenges of terrorism, resolving to get rid of this menace.