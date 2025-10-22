ECP demands army, rangers and FC security for by-polls

The election commission has sent letters to the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defence

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written letters to the interior and defence ministries for holding by-elections of national and provincial assemblies in the security of army, rangers and FC.

According to ECP sources, the Election Commission has sent letters to the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defence stating that by-election is scheduled in the National Assembly constituency NA-185 DG Khan, while by-elections are also to be held in NA-18 Haripur and NA-1 Chitral.

Sources said that the text of the letter stated that by-elections are scheduled for November 23 in PP 269 Muzaffargarh, PP 115 and PP 116 Faisalabad. In the letter, the Election Commission has demanded the provision of the army, rangers and FC to conduct the elections peacefully and avoid any untoward incident.

It should be noted that the deployment of security forces has been called for to assist the Election Commission under Article 220.

The deployment of the army, rangers and FC has been called for to provide a peaceful environment from November 22 to 24, 2025. The deployed security personnel will remain outside the polling stations.

It should be remembered that the delivery and transfer of election materials will also be under the supervision of the army. At the time of submitting the election materials to the strong room, the army, rangers and FC will be deployed. Mobile vigilance teams or quick response forces of the army, rangers and FC will be deployed.