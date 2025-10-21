Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar question legal standing of judicial council in letter

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar, in a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council, raised red flags over its constitutional status and legality of its decisions. They criticized the NJPMC

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar have written a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), raising serious questions about the council’s constitutional status and the legality of its decisions.

According to the letter, dated October 17, the two judges expressed concern over the proposed amendments to the Judges’ Code of Conduct.

They noted that they had submitted their comments before the council’s meeting began and later joined the session via video link despite poor internet connectivity.

They also confirmed that a signed copy of their letter would be submitted on October 20 after the meeting.

The judges said they were compelled to write this letter following what they described as “unconstitutional developments” in the National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC) meeting held a day earlier.

They argued that the Judges’ Code of Conduct falls solely within the SJC’s jurisdiction and should not have been discussed by the NJPMC.

Justice Shah and Justice Akhtar further stated that during the council’s meeting, they had urged that their earlier letter dated October 13 be addressed first. That letter had suggested either postponing the SJC meeting or reconstituting the council.

They also pointed out that a case concerning Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar is still pending before the Supreme Court, and its outcome could directly impact his role in the council.

The letter warned that unless the constitutional status of the SJC is clearly defined, the legal standing of its future decisions will remain under a cloud.