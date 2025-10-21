Governor's rule not on the table in KP, says Talal Chaudhry

Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry said Islamabad has the constitutional power to impose Governor’s Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but has no plans to do so.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday told reporters that, while the constitution allows for Governor’s Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the federal government will not take that step. He said the centre had acted in good faith by providing bullet-proof vehicles to the provincial police, but the issue had been politicised and “thrown into the ring.”

Speaking to the media in the federal capital, Chaudhry criticised the KP leadership for what he described as weak and immature decision-making.

He said Sohail Buzdar was appointed after careful thought but called the choice foolish and childish, adding that if the chief minister objects to bullet-proof cars he should hand over his own protective vehicle to the police.

Chaudhry underlined that Article 148 does not give provincial governments free rein in matters affecting national security, and stressed that the fight against terrorism is a nationwide battle.

“Changing the chief minister will not stop the war on terror,” he said, warning that the province appears to be backing away from taking tough action against militants.

He defended the federal government’s decision—taken on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif—to supply modern vehicles to the KP police despite tight finances. “We went out of our way to support the province,” Chaudhry said, but added that KP’s failure to act against terrorists puts lives at risk and may leave authorities holding the bag if something goes wrong.

The minister also accused the provincial administration of leaving brave police officers at the mercy of militants and urged the KP government to step up and protect citizens’ lives and property.

He warned that childish policies could lead to loss of life and that those responsible would answer for it.

On a separate note, Chaudhry commented on allegations surrounding Saad Rizvi, saying dozens of high-end watches and numerous bank accounts had been linked to him, and labelled his party as holding extremist views.