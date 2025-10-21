Another polio case reported in KP, tally rises to 30

Pakistan’s fight against polio faces another hurdle as a new case surfaces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the national tally for 2025 to 30.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s battle to wipe out polio hit another bump this week as a fresh case was confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), pushing the country’s total cases for 2025 to 30.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), the virus was detected in a 12-month-old boy from Union Council Ghari in district Torghar — the second case reported from that area this year.

Province-wise data shows KP leads the count with 19 cases, followed by Sindh with nine, while Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan have recorded one each.

In its latest surveillance drive, the Pakistan Polio Programme collected 127 sewage samples from 87 districts across the country during September 2025. Out of these, 44 samples tested positive for the poliovirus, 81 were negative, and two are still under process.

Sindh recorded the highest number of positive detections (21), followed by KP (10), Punjab (8), Balochistan (2), Islamabad (1), and Gilgit-Baltistan (1).

Officials say the number of positive samples has dropped compared to earlier months, a sign that vaccination efforts are starting to bear fruit. However, the virus continues to make the rounds in a few high-risk areas, reminding everyone that the job isn’t done yet.

Polio, a highly contagious and incurable disease, can cause lifelong paralysis. Experts stress that every child under five must receive multiple doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) in every campaign to stay protected.

The Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) has stepped up operations to keep coverage tight and ensure no child slips through the cracks, particularly in vulnerable regions. The National Task Force has also approved a 2025–26 roadmap to stamp out the virus through extra vaccination drives and stronger routine immunisations.

The fourth national polio campaign of 2025 wrapped up last week after reaching over 44 million children nationwide. Meanwhile, a special drive in South KP is underway from October 20 to 23.

With over 400,000 health workers going door to door, officials are calling on parents, teachers, community leaders, and religious scholars to spread the word, clear up myths, and encourage vaccinations so Pakistan can turn the tide against polio once and for all.

