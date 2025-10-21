Mehmood Khan Achakzai nominated opposition leader in NA

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chairman of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, has been nominated as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

The opposition formally submitted the nomination request to the Office of the Secretary National Assembly. The application was filed by PTI Chief Whip Amir Dogar, Asad Qaiser, and other opposition leaders.

A total of 74 opposition members endorsed Achakzai’s nomination as Opposition Leader.

Three PTI members — Ali Afzal Sahi, Umar Farooq, and Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan — were unable to sign the request as they are currently out of the country.

The Special Secretary of the National Assembly received the application, while the Adviser’s Office officially assigned it a diary number.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had in August disqualified Omar Ayub Khan as the opposition leader in the National Assembly, following his conviction in the May 9 cases. After the disqualification of Omer and Shibli Faraz, the PTI chief on August 20 nominated Achakzai and party veteran Azam Swati as opposition leaders in the National Assembly and the Senate, respectively.