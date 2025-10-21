SC launches new Public Facilitation Portal to improve access to justice

Through the portal, citizens can now search case details using a name, case number, or application type

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday launched a new Public Facilitation Portal to make access to justice and judicial information easier for citizens. The initiative was introduced under the special directive of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The portal, available on the official SC website under the name Public Portal, aims to provide the public with quick and convenient access to court-related information and services.

Through the portal, citizens can now search case details using a name, case number, or application type. Additionally, the 1818 helpline allows users to directly contact the Supreme Court for guidance and technical assistance.

The Application Status section enables users to track the progress of requests for urgent hearings, adjournments, or video link applications — a move expected to increase transparency and reduce unnecessary delays.

The portal also includes a Feedback section for public complaints and suggestions, as well as a dedicated Overseas Litigants Portal for Pakistanis living abroad. Furthermore, a separate mechanism has been set up to report corruption.

According to the SC, this initiative marks a major step toward bringing the justice system closer to the people, enabling citizens to access judicial services conveniently from anywhere.

