Court summons Parvez Elahi for Indictment in illegal recruitment case

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A major development has taken place in the case regarding alleged illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly.

An anti-corruption court in Lahore on Tuesday decided to indict former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and other accused individuals, summoning them on November 6 for formal charges.

The court has also sought arguments on the acquittal pleas submitted by Elahi’s co-accused.

According to the written order issued by Judge Javed Iqbal Warraich, the prosecution objected to Elahi’s one-day exemption request from appearance, noting that the accused had also failed to appear at the previous hearing.

The written order further stated that the prosecution pointed out that the indictment in the case has not yet been formally framed.

